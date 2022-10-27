Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.30 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $66.59 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.01408649 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005721 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.01793230 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

