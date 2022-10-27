Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.81. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 2,002 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

