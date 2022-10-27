Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.6 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 953,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

