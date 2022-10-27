Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 453,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.