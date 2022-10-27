Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,923. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

