Column Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 226.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $497.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

