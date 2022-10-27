Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.31. 114,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,425. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

