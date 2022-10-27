Compound Hits Market Cap of $383.44 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.76 or 0.00253921 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $383.44 million and $39.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00133157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00059403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000357 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.02595654 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $54,295,330.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

