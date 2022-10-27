ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 81,588 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. 89,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

