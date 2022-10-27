Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $157.96 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,401. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

