Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.