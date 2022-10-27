Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.07 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00012610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $163.07 million and approximately $192,556.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.