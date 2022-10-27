Critical Comparison: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) vs. Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 1.67 -$9.76 million ($0.99) -1.45 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

12.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -94.39% -35.11% -26.90% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ekso Bionics and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Symbotic.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Symbotic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

