Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the September 30th total of 550,400 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,092. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Articles

