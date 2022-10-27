CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CSPCY traded up 0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching 4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,465. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of 3.37 and a twelve month high of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.92.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

