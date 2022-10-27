CSW Industrials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $3,008,178. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.