CSW Industrials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $3,008,178. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Articles

