CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

CRT.UN opened at C$15.66 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRT.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

