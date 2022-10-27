Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 163.1% in October

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the September 30th total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cyren Stock Performance

Cyren stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cyren has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

