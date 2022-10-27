Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.96. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 80,197 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
