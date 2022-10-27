Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.96. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 80,197 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

About Daré Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 265.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 266,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

