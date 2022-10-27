Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.50-$18.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

DECK traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.93. 700,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,502. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.45.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

