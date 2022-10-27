Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Trading Up 8.1%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

Featured Stories

