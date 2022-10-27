DEI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,373.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $22,373.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

