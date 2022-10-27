DEI Price Up 5.6% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $19,348.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00271012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

