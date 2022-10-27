Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

DECAU remained flat at $10.17 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,005. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

