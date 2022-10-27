Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 10,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
About Deswell Industries
