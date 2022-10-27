Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 10,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

