Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 285

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 36,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

