DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$3.37. DHX Media shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 79,078 shares trading hands.
DHX Media Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.