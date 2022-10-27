Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $80.35 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $80.35 million and $3.33 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

