Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.20. 628,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,617,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

