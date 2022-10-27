Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,090 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 19,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

