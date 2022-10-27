Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 4,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 56,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 708,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 440,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $67.12 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.