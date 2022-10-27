DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. 269,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

