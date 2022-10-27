DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.14. 86,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

