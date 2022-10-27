DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. 709,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,309. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

