Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.3 %

DORM traded up $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $626,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $567,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 52.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 134.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.