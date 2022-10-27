Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.61% of Dril-Quip worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 550.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.