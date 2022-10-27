DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUET. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

DUET Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998. DUET Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

