DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 292.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,448. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 114,704 shares of company stock worth $79,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

