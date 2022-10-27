DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of DXPE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.26.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Recommended Stories
