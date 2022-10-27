Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DYSL remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.
About Dynasil Co. of America
