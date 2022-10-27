Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYSL remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

