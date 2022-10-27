EAC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,946.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $235.11 million and approximately $33,946.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00269824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.78894154 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,318.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

