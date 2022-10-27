Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 2nd

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

