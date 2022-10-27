Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

EGRX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

