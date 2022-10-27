Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.80. 30,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
