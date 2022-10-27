ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 0.4 %
ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 25,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.50.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 86.66%.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.
