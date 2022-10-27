ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.18.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.12 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.72 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. Research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 over the last ninety days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.