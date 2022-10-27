Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 79.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ecolab by 19.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 79,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 887,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ecolab by 24.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

