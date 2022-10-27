Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $9.24 billion and approximately $43.60 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,238,580,286 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.