Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

