Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
