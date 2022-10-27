EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 476,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,523,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LLY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,038. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $361.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

